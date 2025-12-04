Getty/GOAL
Thibaut Courtois admits ‘better or worse’ moments with Xabi Alonso after Real Madrid earn crucial victory
Real Madrid break three-match winless streak with 3-0 win
Real Madrid returned to winning ways on the road with a commanding 3-0 victory against Athletic Club at San Mames, a performance described by Alonso as their most complete display of the season. Courtois produced a crucial save at 1-0 to deny Athletic Club their best opening, helping Madrid close the gap to Barcelona to a single point. The win came at a cost, however, with Eduardo Camavinga and Trent Alexander-Arnold sustaining fresh injuries during a night that otherwise revived confidence.
The match carried added significance given Madrid’s previous three league fixtures had yielded draws, prompting external pressure on both the players and Alonso. Los Blancos played with noticeably higher intensity than in recent weeks, particularly compared to their sluggish performance in Girona, where Courtois admitted they “didn’t give enough”. The improved organisation, pressing and defensive structure helped Madrid control phases of play that had troubled them during November’s downturn.
Despite the comfortable scoreline, the wider backdrop remains shaped by ongoing concerns over tactical consistency and dressing-room harmony. The clash followed a period in which reports claimed several senior players were unconvinced by Alonso’s methods, contributing to speculation about fractures within the squad. While Madrid delivered a response on the pitch, the internal noise surrounding relationships and expectations remains a defining theme of their season.
Courtois opens up on Real Madrid squad's relationship with Alonso
After the win over Athletic Club, Courtois gave a clear assessment of Real Madrid’s improved performance and the mentality shift required to avoid repeat lapses. “In the first half in Girona, we didn’t give enough, and we have to understand that today, if you don’t play at 100%, you can easily be beaten. What we’ve said is that we need to stop talking and start acting. Matches are always different; Athletic plays with a high defensive line, which creates more space, and it’s more difficult for us against Girona or Elche when they defend,” he told Diario AS.
He also highlighted the collective effort behind their victory. “We can improve against teams that play deep. It was a good team performance. We have to keep working and believing. In the end, we’re a team, and everyone has their role. Everyone played a great game. Everyone wants to contribute to the team’s success.”
Courtois then addressed rumours of a strained relationship between the dressing room and Alonso, insisting the situation had been exaggerated externally. “I think we’re always close to him. Ultimately, we’re at Real Madrid, any small gesture is magnified by 10, and we’re people. Sometimes tensions are high, but I don’t think there was a problem between the team and the manager,” he told El Chiringuito. “We started very well. In relationships, there are always better or worse moments, but I don’t think any player has felt that they were not OK with him, and we’re always OK. I don’t think there was ever a problem, on the outside, there’s always noise, but internally, we don’t notice it. There’s a lot of talk externally, when maybe on the inside it’s not like that, but we can’t come out and deny everything.”
Real Madrid dressing room split over Alonso
Courtois’ comments arrive during a crucial phase of Alonso’s tenure, as Real Madrid’s tactical misfires and dressing-room tensions have intensified scrutiny around the club. The early part of the campaign was defined by experimental setups and inconsistent performances, including a heavy defeat to Atletico Madrid. These setbacks contributed to the perception that Madrid lacked structure and presence in midfield, particularly during difficult stretches in November.
Reports have also highlighted a dressing-room divide, with certain players struggling to adapt to Alonso’s tactical demands and rotation strategy. The publicised conflict with Vinicius Junior, who reacted angrily to a substitution in El Clasico and has reservations about renewing his contract at Real Madrid if Alonso remains, has amplified the sense of unease within the squad.
Madrid’s victory at San Mames may signal a turning point, but the team remains under the microscope due to their inconsistent pressing, fluctuating intensity levels and reliance on moments of individual brilliance.
Real Madrid and Alonso face crucial winter period
Real Madrid now prepare for back-to-back home fixtures against Celta Vigo in the league and Manchester City in the Champions League, matches that will test whether their improved display in Bilbao represents genuine momentum. Alonso must balance tactical refinement with squad management as injuries continue to accumulate, further complicating his efforts to re-establish stability. With external pressure unlikely to fade, Madrid’s ability to sustain results and harmony will determine whether they can shift the narrative and mount a stronger title challenge over the winter period.
