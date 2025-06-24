Theo Hernandez is off to Saudi Arabia! AC Milan full-back makes transfer U-turn to agree Saudi Arabia switch after improved offer and failing to seal Atletico Madrid return
Theo Hernandez has decided to join Al-Hilal from AC Milan this summer, despite initially rejecting the Saudi Arabian side's offer.
- Theo Hernandez verbally agrees to Al-Hilal offer
- French left-back to leave Milan after six years
- The 27-year-old was not in Allegri's project