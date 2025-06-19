This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Al-Hilal back in for Theo Hernandez despite rejection as full-back faces being frozen out at AC Milan after Atletico Madrid move falls through AC Milan T. Hernandez Transfers Al Hilal Atletico Madrid Serie A LaLiga Al-Hilal have refused to give up on their interest in AC Milan left back Theo Hernandez as negotiations with Atletico Madrid failed to take off. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Al-Hilal continue to be interested in Hernandez

Full-back rejected their offer to stay in Europe

Negotiations with Atletico Madrid fall through Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱