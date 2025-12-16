'The truth must come out' - Xabi Alonso backs up Real Madrid president's scathing criticism of Barcelona, La Liga and Spanish FA over Negreira case

Having spent a significant portion of his career and his recent management tenure outside of Spain in the Bundesliga and Premier League, Alonso offered a unique perspective on how refereeing issues in La Liga are viewed internationally. He suggested that the "normalisation" of the scandal in Spain is an anomaly compared to how such a case would be handled in Germany or England.

"There is a bit of everything in all leagues," Alonso admitted regarding refereeing mistakes. "As humans, everyone makes mistakes. But here there has been a case that must be investigated. What has happened here... abroad it surprises people very much that there have been no consequences or accountability. That is why it is very important that what happened is known. It is not normal, it cannot be treated as natural."

The tension at Valdebebas is not just directed at Barcelona, but also at the current refereeing establishment. The CTA recently issued a statement condemning the videos produced by Real Madrid TV, which highlight alleged errors made by match officials before games. When asked about the referees' complaints, Alonso defended the club's right to highlight perceived injustices.

"It is legitimate for everyone to defend their interests," the former midfielder said. "Whoever feels aggrieved should raise their voice. We are doing exactly that."