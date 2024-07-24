'Anything can happen' - Takefusa Kubo to Liverpool transfer talk addressed by Real Sociedad president

Getty ImagesSoham Mukherjee'Anything can happen' - Takefusa Kubo to Liverpool transfer talk addressed by Real Sociedad presidentTakefusa KuboLiverpoolReal SociedadTransfersPremier LeagueLaLigaReal Sociedad president, Jokin Aperribay, has addressed the transfers rumours linking Takefusa Kubo with a move to Liverpool.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLiverpool are hunting for a right-wingerHave reportedly zeroed in on KuboReal Sociedad want his release clause activatedArticle continues below