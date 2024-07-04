Selfish tears & team-mates carrying him! Cristiano Ronaldo savaged as Sam Allardyce claims Roberto Martinez is not ‘brave enough to drop’ record-breaking Portugal superstar at Euro 2024 Cristiano RonaldoEuropean ChampionshipPortugalRoberto MartinezSam Allardyce

Cristiano Ronaldo has shed selfish tears, been carried by his team-mates and Roberto Martinez is not “brave enough” to drop him, says Sam Allardyce.