Self-pitying Arsenal must change their mentality to get title charge back on track as ghosts of failed Premier League bids threaten to emerge on visit to Leeds

Arsenal bossed the first half-hour against United, and took the lead in fortunate fashion via an own goal from Lisandro Martinez. But instead of kicking on from there, they were crippled by nerves. Martin Zubimendi gifted the visitors an equaliser when his misplaced pass put Bryan Mbeumo through on goal, and Arsenal fell behind five minutes into the second half when Patrick Dorgu arrowed an unstoppable volley in off the crossbar.

Arteta then seemed to go into a state of panic, making a baffling quadruple substitution that unnecessarily upset the balance of the midfield instead of tweaking Arsenal's approach, which, as it has been for much of the season, was to focus solely on winning set-pieces. Mikel Merino did briefly draw the Gunners level from one of those dead-ball situations, but it was United who then surged forward to find a winner, and they deservedly got it moments later as Matheus Cunha curled a wonderful 25-yard shot beyond David Raya.

Boos rang around the Emirates after the final whistle, which didn't bother Arteta as much as it should have.

"It [the reaction of the fans] doesn’t matter; we have to do more, so maybe that’s not enough," he said. "We have to do our very best. When you do that, you can rest in peace. Today we really certainly tried to do our very best, but we weren’t efficient enough against a team that is very well organised and we got punished because of our own mistakes as well."

That obsession with efficiency is one of the main reasons the mistakes are creeping in. Everyone in the Arsenal squad seems to be on tenterhooks at a time when enjoyment and freedom of expression should be the first orders of the day due to their commanding position in the table.