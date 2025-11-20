Getty/GOAL
Scott McTominay told 'unbelievable' Man Utd return won't happen as former Red Devils defender compares Napoli and Scotland star to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard
Talisman: Serie A winner McTominay heading to the World Cup
Having parted with academy graduate McTominay in the summer of 2024, when sanctioning a £26 million ($34m) sale, United are being linked with a move to bring a familiar face back into their ranks.
Recruitment whispers have started after seeing the 28-year-old midfielder become a talismanic presence for club and country. He helped Napoli to a title triumph last season, being named MVP in the process, and has just steered Scotland to their first World Cup finals since 1998.
McTominay posted a career-best return of 13 goals in 2024-25, with full potential being unlocked in his game after being freed from the shackles that had been holding him back in Manchester. There is little suggestion that he wants to retrace professional steps, but interest in his services is expected to be stepped up in 2026.
Man Utd return? McTominay deal considered to be unlikely
Quizzed on whether United should be looking into a deal, former Red Devils defender Brown - speaking in association with BetWright casino - told GOAL: “It would be a lot of money for Man United to get him back. I’m so happy that Scott has gone away and done so well - he has done better than so well! He’s been excellent.
“Would it happen? Probably not. The respect from that getting talked about is unbelievable. What an achievement by Scott, for one. Sometimes when you leave really big clubs, it can be difficult to keep a level going - normally it is a dip. But he’s got better and better. He’s a great lad and he’s determined to do the best he can. I can’t see it happening, but I can understand why there are whispers.
“Could he come back? He’s got the legs. He now plays in the right position, which isn’t holding midfielder. I’ve been trying to tell people that many, many times. Because he’s big, everyone thinks he’s a holding midfielder. He’s got the legs, can go up and down, and every fan will tell you that he gets in the right position to score goals.”
Transformation: Holding midfielder to free-scoring one
Brown added on McTominay’s transformation: “He used to do it for United, but not often because he wasn’t told to make them runs and get into positions. If he gets into positions, I’m not going to say he is Frank Lampard yet, but he is up there with making the right runs to get a midfielder into a scoring position. It’s hard to defend that type of player, who understands that role and gets into those areas where he can score - and has the mentality to think he can score.
“Scott is slowly becoming that player, where he knows where to be, the runs to make when defenders are out of position or have got their mind on the striker. It’s a shame he couldn’t have shown that a lot more at United because they weren’t in a good moment, weren’t winning every week and sometimes you can’t express yourself as much. Plus, he was a youth team player. I think it’s hard for them to do it straight away when you have got superstars in the team - you hold back a little bit.
“But Scott is doing his thing now. It will be very interesting. Napoli, after a year or two - even though they all love him - will probably want to sell to get good value for him. You just have to see how it goes.”
Where next? McTominay contract & transfer talk
McTominay is under contract in Naples until the summer of 2028, which is helping to keep his valuation high. Said asking price could rise even further if he catches the eye on a global stage with Scotland in 2026, with La Liga giants Barcelona already among those to have been credited with interest.
