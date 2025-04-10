Ruben Amorim 'doesn't like his team' - Man Utd boss warned his side are 'so erratic and poor' as Paul Scholes says Red Devils are far from level required after collapse against Lyon
Ruben Amorim is disappointed with his Manchester United team and knows they are not good enough, according to Paul Scholes.
- Scholes believes coach not being honest
- Amorim claimed United 'improving week-by-week'
- Ex-Red Devil said coach 'always disappointed' with team