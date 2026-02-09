Revealed: Man Utd's stance on bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford for sensational third spell as £44m release clause emerges amid Al-Nassr tensions

Despite working on the most lucrative contract in world football - which is reportedly worth close to £500,000 per day - Ronaldo has grown frustrated in the Middle East. He is disappointed at how funds are distributed among teams controlled by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

CR7 has sat out two fixtures for Al-Nassr - which they have won without him - and has faced criticism for trying to exert too much influence on the division that he has dominated since completing a trend-setting move in 2023.

The Saudi Pro League has made it clear to Ronaldo that he will not be allowed to dictate proceedings on and off the field, with Al-Nassr in control of their own recruitment business. It is up to them to find the funds for more marquee signings.