Revealed: Why Barcelona rejected chance to sign PSG wonderkid Desire Doue last summer - with Deco eyeing Premier League star to fill left-wing spot next season

Desire Doue is having a sensational debut season at the Parc des Princes with PSG, but he could have been signed by Barcelona last summer.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barca turned down chance to sign Doue last summer

Catalans wanted to sign Nico Williams but failed

Club sporting director Deco in hot pursuit of Premier League superstar Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱