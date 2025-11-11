Rebel United: 'Every victory against Real Madrid is symbolic' - How Gerard Pique became a controversial Spanish icon

"It was the toughest game," said Gerard Pique after Barcelona's seemingly unremarkable 3-0 victory over Las Palmas in October 2017. That was because the match coincided with an all together more important event in the world-class defender's life. On that Sunday, Pique was thinking about something even more important to him: the referendum that was supposed to secure Catalunya's independence from Spain, in which Pique himself had cast his vote a few hours earlier.

"It was a tough day. I am and feel Catalan, today more than ever. I am proud of the behaviour of the people of Catalunya. Voting is a right that must be defended," said Pique through tears.

As a precaution, the match at Camp Nou was played behind closed doors, while outside dramatic scenes were unfolding as the Spanish police took violent action against what was deemed to be an illegal referendum.