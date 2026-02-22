Goal.com
Oliver Maywurm

German and European football correspondent

Editor GOAL DE / SPOX

📝 Bio: Grew up near beautiful Trier, the oldest city in Germany. After studying German studies, I did an internship at GOAL and performed well enough to later do my traineeship in Munich. Since 2017, I’ve been working as an editor at GOAL and SPOX.

⚽ How I got into football:

As far as I can remember, young Lars Ricken in the mid-90s was the first hero of my childhood. Germany winning the 1996 European Championship, the first major tournament I consciously followed, cemented my love for football ever since.

🎯 Main focus in my work:

Researching and writing news (especially transfer news)

Delegating SEO articles

🌟 My favorite football moments:

Oliver Bierhoff’s Golden Goal in the 1996 Euro Final, Mario Götze’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup Final. And less obvious but just as meaningful: Experiencing at age seven in the stadium how our Trier Eintracht knocked out the reigning UEFA Cup winners Schalke and the reigning Champions League winners Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal.

Articles by Oliver Maywurm
    Bayern MunichH. Kane

    'But don't tell Harry'- Kompany reveals secret behind Kane's role

    Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany has explained how his own experiences as a player have helped him when it comes to coaching Harry Kane at the club. Kane has thrived since making the switch from Tottenham and scored a double on Saturday to take his tally to the season to 28 in the Bundesliga. Yet Kompany says his defensive efforts are also important to the team.