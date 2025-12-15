'Nowhere near' - Cole Palmer makes stark fitness admission despite starring in Chelsea win over Everton as he continue to 'manage' groin injury

Palmer has said of easing his way back into Premier League competition, with full match sharpness still lacking: “I didn’t want to rush back too soon and then get injured again, and I’m still managing it, so it’s just about getting better each day.

“I enjoyed being back out there, and I’m still nowhere near 100 per cent in terms of fitness and sharpness, but I’m getting there and hopefully I’ll be there soon. I don’t want to do too much too soon but I’m getting there.”

Palmer said of taking in an enforced spell on the sidelines, with 16 games being sat out in total: “I’ve been out for a while, probably the longest I’ve ever been out, so I was itching to get back out there with the team. To start and score was a nice feeling. We’ve obviously had a difficult few games, and it’s harder than people think, a game every three days. It’s a lot of travel and it’s difficult, so to get the win is great.”

