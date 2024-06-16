No more excuses, Kylian! Liberated Mbappe must use end of Real Madrid saga to start a new era of dominance by firing France to Euro 2024 glory

The 25-year-old forward freely admits that he has a point to prove at this summer's tournament in Germany

Kylian Mbappe appeared to have everything he wanted at Paris Saint-Germain. He was the "cornerstone" of the club's entire project and lauded by the fans as a hometown hero.

And yet Mbappe says that "certain things and people" at Parc des Princes made him miserable. "It was not an easy situation," he told CNN, "I wouldn't wish living like that on anybody."

So, he left, and on a free transfer, to realise a childhood dream by joining Real Madrid. The superstar that bizarrely felt imprisoned by PSG has been "liberated" by Los Blancos - and just in time for Euro 2024, which is obviously excellent news for France.