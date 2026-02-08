The next Galactico? Real Madrid begin pursuit of PSG's Vitinha in bid to bring balance back to superstar squad

PSG manager Luis Enrique has been full of praise for his midfield maestro Vitinha, who has continued to grow in stature within the Parisian side and the global game as a whole.

Speaking in October after PSG beat Bayer Leverkusen 7-2 in the Champions League, Luis Enrique said: "Vitinha is incredible, he controls the game with the ball. And for us, those are the most important moments of the game. He's always in control of what we need to do. He has quality in attack and defence, and he has personality.

"He's an incredible player. I think a lot of people criticised me when I made him number 6, a pivot. Vitinha can play in any position because he has so many qualities.

"But I think today we have to talk about the whole team, about this mentality, this DNA, that we try to play, that we try to play away from home in the same way we play at the Parc des Princes."

Luis Enrique later even called for Vitinha to win the next Ballon d’Or: "Vitinha has been sensational, as always. Next Ballon d’Or? Well… I hope so."