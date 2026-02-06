AFP
Morocco legend Walid Regragui offers shock resignation as manager following AFCON final controversy - just four months before start of World Cup
Regragui’s bombshell ahead of the 2026 World Cup
The Moroccan national team has been plunged into a state of crisis following the stunning news that Regragui has submitted his resignation. The timing of the announcement could hardly be more damaging, with the Atlas Lions scheduled to begin their 2026 World Cup campaign in North America in just four months. Regragui, the architect of Morocco's historic rise over the last four years, has reportedly informed the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) of his desire to step down immediately.
The decision follows a period of intense emotional highs and lows for the squad. Morocco recently reached the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, their first appearance in the showpiece event since 2004. However, a narrow 1-0 defeat to Senegal in a match marred by officiating controversy and post-match tension seems to have been the final straw for the manager. While fans expected the team to build on that momentum for the World Cup, Regragui appears to believe that his tenure has reached its natural conclusion.
Mental exhaustion and the pain of the AFCON final
According to reports from Foot Mercato, Regragui’s decision is not based on a single event but is rather the result of cumulative "mental exhaustion." The pressure of leading Africa’s most successful modern side has reportedly worn down the 50-year-old, who has occupied one of the most scrutinised seats in world football since 2022. Despite the unwavering support of the Moroccan public and the federation, the manager is said to feel he can no longer provide the energy required for a world-class tournament.
The 1-0 loss to Senegal in the AFCON final was a particularly bitter pill to swallow. Having guided Morocco to a historic World Cup semi-final in Qatar, Regragui was desperate to bring a continental trophy back to Rabat. The defeat, coupled with the immense weight of expectation from a nation that now considers itself a global footballing power, has left the manager feeling drained. Insiders describe his resignation as a "mature" and deeply considered choice, rather than a knee-jerk reaction to the final whistle in the AFCON tournament.
The Moroccan Federation’s dilemma and player loyalty
Despite Regragui’s desire to depart, his exit is far from official. The FRMF, led by president Fouzi Lekjaa, is currently in a state of high-level deliberation over whether to accept or reject the resignation. There is a strong feeling within the federation that Regragui is the only man capable of leading the team through the upcoming World Cup, and a significant effort is expected to be made to persuade him to stay for one final mission in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Indeed, RMC Sport claims that while the FRMF has rejected talk of his resignation, the coach is already in talks with clubs in Saudi Arabia over a possible switch in the near future.
"The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) categorically denies the information relayed in some news sites announcing that Walid Regragui, coach of the National 'A' team, has submitted his resignation," a statement read.
A legacy of record-breaking success on the global stage
If this truly is the end for Regragui, he leaves behind a legacy that is unparalleled in Moroccan football history having guided them to 36 wins from 49 games. His tenure was defined by a defensive solidity and tactical discipline that allowed Morocco to compete with traditional giants like Spain, Portugal and Belgium on the grandest stage of all.
Beyond the numbers, Regragui changed the perception of African football globally. By becoming the first African manager to lead a team to a World Cup semi-final, he broke a glass ceiling that had existed for decades. His possible departure just months before the 2026 tournament feels like a cruel twist of fate for a group of players who appeared ready to challenge for the title itself. Whether the federation can talk him back from the brink or if a new era must begin under extreme pressure remains the biggest question in African sport today.
