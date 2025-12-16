Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Salah tipped to make shock return to Serie A as Liverpool legend reveals 'solution' to transfer saga
Salah returned to action for Liverpool after public outburst
Salah made his first appearance for Liverpool since criticising the club and manager Slot after the team's draw with Leeds United on December 6. In a public outburst in front of the media at full time, the Egypt international claimed that he felt he had been "thrown under the bus" by the English champions and was subsequently left out of the club's Champions League trip to Inter last week. The tense situation at Anfield led to speculation that the 33-year-old could depart in the January transfer window, with Saudi Pro League clubs keen on the winger. However, he was back in action for the Reds against Brighton last Saturday and provided an assist for Hugo Ekitike's second goal as the Merseysiders picked up all three points.
Following Salah's return to action, Slot had told Sky Sports: "I think he was a threat. The first ball he touched, he almost made an assist for Mac Allister. He was constantly involved in the fact we had Mo. Pleasing to see but not a surprise. It was an easy decision to put him in the squad. I have said many times before what has been said between us will stay between us. We needed him and he assisted to the 2-0 which is nice for us. We have been so many times this season on the wrong side of the set-piece battle. He goes to the AFCON and that means for us another player down. This is what we knew before the season started. Hopefully one or two players can come back from injury."
Salah tipped to make shock return to Serie A
Salah plied his trade in the Serie A briefly in his career as he played for Fiorentina and AS Roma before returning the Premier League and joining Liverpool in 2017. Amid speculation over his future at Anfield, former Reds star Dietmar Hamann advised the Egyptian to return to Italy in the final stage of his professional career.
Speaking to JeffBet, Hamann said: "If Salah doesn't want to accept that he won't play, and keeps talking about not having the backing of the manager, then he and the club need to find a solution. That solution may be that they go their separate ways."
He added: "I don't think Salah wants to go to Saudi Arabia because he rejected an offer last year. There would be European clubs still interested in him. The top clubs in Spain, Germany and England may not want to sign him, but I can see him going back to Italy, maybe. That league is known to bring experienced players in and bring them back to their best. Inter Milan has signed similar players in recent years. I can't see him joining Bayern Munich or the two Spanish giants. The top clubs in England don't need his services either."
Van Dijk wants Salah to stay
Reds captain Virgil van Dijk made his stance clear on team-mate Salah's future after his return to action for the club last Saturday. Speaking to reporters after the match, the Dutchman said: "Of course I speak to him. I speak about everything with him. Of course I've told him I want him to stay. The rest I'm not going to tell you. I wish him all the best and come back hopefully. I have no control over that. He is one of the leaders. I would love to have him around because he is one of the leaders. But obviously the fact is he is going to AFCON. I wish him absolutely all the best. We will be in contact over the next days and weeks, we always are. And then let's see."
Will Salah stay back after January window
Salah is yet to make a final call on his future with the Premier League winners. For now, the winger will head to Morocco to take part in the AFCON for his national team. Amid the speculation, leading UK body language analyst Darren Stanton assessed the Reds star's mood during the clash against the Seagulls and told OLBG: "Yeah, basically, Mohamed Salah looked very, very emotional after the Brighton game. I think it was almost like his epitaph. I don't think we're going to see him again, if I'm honest."
Stanton added: "Yes, he had tears in his eyes when he was clapping along with the crowd, so I think that's his swan song, his kind of farewell. I think even though it's not formal, I think he knows in his heart that he's never going to be in that situation and walk on that pitch again. Salah had an expression, it was sadness and disappointment because, obviously, things hadn't gone differently. Principally, he was quite sad, quite emotional, had tears in his eyes, and facially, he was flashing micro-expressions of sadness."
