Mikel Arteta issues rallying call and urges Arsenal to break New Year's Day curse by winning Premier League title
Arsenal impressive at top of the Premier League table
Arsenal are undoubtedly favourites to win the 2025-26 Premier League title, sitting four points clear of closest rivals Manchester City at the top of the table. Arteta's side have lost just two of their 19 matches so far and boast the meanest defensive record in the top flight, conceding only 12 goals.
They've been hit by a fair amount of injuries, especially in defence, but Arsenal's strength in depth has allowed them to rotate players in and remain just as hard to beat. Declan Rice missed the recent game against Aston Villa but it mattered little as they still ran riot in a 4-1 victory, with Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Zubimendi, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus all getting on the scoresheet.
The north Londoners are in strong positions in other competitions, too. They top the league phase table in the Champions League, producing a perfect record of six wins from six games, and will soon face Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. They also begin their FA Cup campaign this month with a trip to Portsmouth.
Gunners dogged by memories of failed title challenges
However, there remains a mental hurdle for Arsenal to overcome in the second half of the season. On the five previous occasions they have finished the calendar year at the top of the tree over the last 23 years, they have failed to make that advantage count and lost out in the title race. The most recent example came in 2022-23, when the Gunners were seven points ahead of City and ended the campaign five points behind their rivals.
Their lead isn't as big this time around, sitting at four points, but Arsenal's fate remains in their hands and Arteta has all the tools at his disposal to avoid finishing second for a fourth campaign in a row. They have the chance to move seven points clear on Saturday night when they visit Bournemouth, with City hosting Chelsea a day later on Sunday.
Arteta: 'Let's break it'
During his pre-match press conference on Friday, Arteta claimed not to be aware of the statistic but urged his players to use the previous disappointment as fuel to power them to a first Premier League title since the year of the Invincibles in 2003-04.
He said: "Let's break it.
"That's what the players transmit every single day when they're with us, training, and in every match. You can see their desire. You can see the energy that they put in, and how much they want it.
"There are still five months to go. Let's take it day-by-day, enjoy that process of being where we are, and go for it."
Defining month ahead for Arsenal's trophy hopes
Arsenal will hope to avoid a repeat of their most recent trip to the Vitality Stadium. Arteta saw defender William Saliba receive a red card in the opening half hour before second-half strikes from Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert helped Bournemouth secure a 2-0 victory. However, the Cherries are in a spot of bother this time around, having not won a game since late October, sliding down to 15th in the table.
After Saturday's fixture, Arsenal host reigning champions Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium before visiting Portsmouth in the FA Cup. They then take on Chelsea in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg before visiting Nottingham Forest and Inter Milan in the Champions League. Arsenal remain without a major trophy since 2020, but they should break that streak provided they hold their nerve in the second half of the season.
