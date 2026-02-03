Where is Martin Odegaard?! Arsenal captain's absence in Chelsea showdown explained by Mikel Arteta in injury setback

Odegaard joins fellow key player Bukayo Saka in missing the return leg against Chelsea through injury. The winger, who pulled out of the line-up for the meeting with Leeds at the weekend, faces around three weeks on the sidelines, meaning he will sit out Tuesday's cup clash with the Blues, Premier League fixtures with Sunderland and Brentford and an FA Cup tie with Wigan Athletic. He is aiming to be fit for the north London derby against Tottenham on February 22.

In an update on the England international, Arteta added: "He's okay, we need to have more tests tomorrow to understand how he is. This game was too short, but let's hope that it's not too much [longer he's out]."