'It would be a major coup!' - Florian Wirtz signing labelled a dream for Bayern Munich's Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as German giants continue to flirt with Bayer Leverkusen hero F. Wirtz Bayern Munich Transfers Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted he 'hopes' to see Florian Wirtz play for Bayern Munich and feels his signing would be a 'major coup' for the club.