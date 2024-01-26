'Wake me up from this nightmare' - Gutted Liverpool fans react to Jurgen Klopp's shock decision to quit as they hail boss for helping them 'fall back in love' and urge club to build him a statue

'Wake me up from this nightmare' - Gutted Liverpool fans react to Jurgen Klopp's shock decision to quit as they hail boss for helping them 'fall back in love' and urge club to build him a statueBrendan MaddenGetty/GOALJuergen KloppLiverpoolPremier LeagueLiverpool fans have been left in shock by the shock announcement that manager Jurgen Klopp will step down at the end of the season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKlopp to leave Liverpool at end of seasonReds fans stunned by shock announcementSupporters react to boss who changed the club