'Finish at the top" - Lionel Messi again doing Messi things for an Inter Miami squad poised for a Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup run

The talisman of South Beach picked up where he left off, and is now in position to add to his 45 career trophies

Lionel Messi had not played in a competitive soccer match since the Copa America final on July 14, and the last time he featured for Inter Miami in MLS action was June 1. So what happened Saturday night? He casually returned to their starting lineup ... and promptly scored a four-minute brace and set up a late Luis Suarez goal in a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union.

It was as if he had never left.

The Herons now boast a seven-point lead over second place LA Galaxy in the Supporters' Shield standings after the Argentine's heroics. Add in the fact they have a game in-hand, too, and the regular season title is now theirs to lose.

Miami played nine matches without their No. 10 this summer, staying afloat and competing at a high level across MLS. Now, with him back in the mix, the expectations are sky-high for Tata Martino's side. An MLS Supporters' Shield, the top overall seed in the 2024 MLS playoffs, a run towards MLS Cup - it's all in play, so they cannot afford to falter. And neither can Messi.

GOAL explores how the Herons' 2024 campaign built to this moment, what weight rests on the Argentine's shoulders and how Martino's squad can climb higher than ever before.