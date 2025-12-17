Getty Images Sport
Lionel Messi given incredibly rare $1.1m gift by Indian billionaire on chaotic 'GOAT Tour'
Messi's chaotic 'GOAT tour'
Chaos engulfed Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on December 13 as Messi’s much-anticipated appearance lasted barely 25 minutes before he was escorted away amid local prominent figures swarming the pitch for photos with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. Over 85,000 fans had arrived for a glimpse of the football legend, but more than 100 individuals, including politicians, officials, celebrities, and security staff crowded the pitch as soon as Messi entered, obstructing visibility and disrupting the schedule.
As frustration grew and fans realised they could hardly see the Argentine superstar, despite spending a fortune on a ticket, the atmosphere shifted rapidly from euphoria to anger. Stadium unrest escalated when some supporters began ripping out seats and hurling water bottles onto the pitch after Messi left the field. Videos showed fans climbing over barriers and jeering officials as the event collapsed under mismanagement. Reports confirmed that Messi, along with Inter Miami team-mates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, were rushed out of the venue due to immediate safety concerns as organisers lost control of the situation.
The prime organiser of the event, Satadru Dutta, was detained by the police following the stadium chaos, while the chief minister of West Bengal state Mamata Banerjee ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.
- Getty Images Sport
Messi receives incredible rare gift from billionaire
Messi was in India as part of his 'GOAT Tour 2025', a four-part event where he was scheduled to attend friendly matches, youth football clinics, a padel tournament and launch charitable initiatives across dates in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. At the end of his tour, Messi was invited to visit the Vantara Global Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Centre at Jamnagar in the state of Gujarat, owned by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.
During his tour of the conservation centre, Ambani's son Anant gifted Messi an ultra-rare RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon 'Asia Edition' watch, priced at approximately £825,000. The timepiece is said to be limited edition, with only 12 available globally.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Messi lost his cool after chaos in Kolkata
Except for the first destination of his visit to India, the rest of the tour progressed smoothly. However, during his brief presence in front of the Kolkata crowd, the Argentina legend reportedly lost his cool momentarily. Former India international Lalkamal Bhowmick, who was present at the venue, told Sports Now: "Everything was going fine at the start as Messi walked into the stadium. He seemed relaxed, smiling, and shaking hands with all of us. He even gave autographs without hesitation. The moment too many people rushed onto the field and started clicking pictures, he became visibly uncomfortable. It got overcrowded very quickly, and we could see his reaction change as everyone around him started clicking pictures. He began showing signs of irritation, lost his cool, and everything went out of control."
The mismanagement not only affected the fans but also deeply impacted the athletes involved in the exhibition match, which was meant to celebrate Messi’s presence in India.
- Getty
Is Messi heading to boyhood club Newell's Old Boys?
Guillermo Munoz, a presidential candidate at Newell's Old Boys in Argentina, has expressed his desire to bring back Messi to the club where it all began for the all-time great.
Speaking to TNT Sports, Munoz said: "First, we have to see if Messi is eager to connect with Newell's. I may really want Messi to come, but it's not enough to just say, 'someday, someday.' I see Messi and he makes me cry. But that doesn't mean he's above the club at all."
He added: "One day, Maradona said: ‘I’m going to play in Newell's’. One day Tata Martino said: ‘I’m going to lend a hand in Newell's. Messi has no commitment or obligation to Newell's. But if he really wants to come, he'd have to say so."
Advertisement