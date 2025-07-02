La Liga chief warns he will push for Club World Cup to be SCRAPPED as he insists Real Madrid won't be given extra post-tournament rest Real Madrid FIFA Club World Cup Osasuna LaLiga

Javier Tebas, the outspoken president of La Liga, has launched a scathing attack on the newly-expanded Club World Cup, expressing his intent to see the month-long tournament scrapped altogether. With the 32-team event currently underway in the United States, Tebas has voiced strong opposition, particularly regarding its disruptive impact on domestic schedules and player welfare.