Kylian Mbappe is back playing like 'the best centre-forward in the world' - so have Real Madrid solved their attacking woes?

The French forward has found his rhythm in front of goal, and Los Blancos are humming on all fronts

Kylian Mbappe put it in only the way he could. "I've adapted to the team now," cockily told Spanish media after Real Madrid battered Las Palmas on Sunday, with the Frenchman on the scoresheet twice.

However, for the first time this season, such self-confidence was warranted. Mbappe was immense, having been robbed of a hat-trick by a questionable VAR decision as he spent the afternoon ritually torturing the opposition's defence. He created six chances, tallied 10 goal-creating actions, and hit he post. It was the kind of display most fans have been waiting patiently for over the past six months.

For Madrid, there has to be a sense of relief. Mbappe was always going to take some time to adjust, but his early performances in a white shirt led to concerns that he might struggle to ever reach his full potential despite being surrounded by superstars. Now, though, there are glimpses of just how good he can be - and that improvement has come at the perfect time for Carlo Ancelotti's side.