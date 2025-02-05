Kyle Walker 'desperate' to renew marriage vows with wife Annie Kilner amid fresh start in Milan - with ex-mistress Lauryn Goodman 'hopeful he respects them a second time round'
AC Milan star Kyle Walker is reportedly "desperate" to renew his marriage vows as he hopes for a fresh start with wife Annie Kilner in Milan.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Walker wants to renew marriage vows after Milan move
- Hoping for fresh start in Italy
- Goodman hopes he's faithful this time