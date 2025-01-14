Jurgen Klopp gives strong take on Mohamed Salah's contract situation at Liverpool as transfer speculation ramps up

Getty Images SportRichard MillsJurgen Klopp gives strong take on Mohamed Salah's contract situation at Liverpool as transfer speculation ramps upM. SalahJ. KloppLiverpoolPremier LeagueFormer Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has weighed in on Mohamed Salah's contract situation with the Premier League leaders.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSalah in last year of Liverpool contractWinger still "far away" from new dealKlopp has his say on Egyptian starFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱