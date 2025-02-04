Jermaine Jenas' imminent broadcasting return 'triggers serious unrest' at talkSPORT after BBC sexting scandal that led to ex-Tottenham & England star's sacking

Jermaine Jenas is set to make a return to commentary at talkSPORT, a decision that has reportedly 'triggered serious unrest' within the organization.

Jenas was sacked by BBC in 2024

Allegedly sent "inappropriate messages" to female colleagues

Allegedly sent "inappropriate messages" to female colleagues

Some talkSPORT employees refuse to work with Jenas