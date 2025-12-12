Jamie Vardy makes history! Cremonese star becomes first EVER English player to win Serie A award

Vardy became a free agent when seeing his contract at Leicester expire. He helped them to a stunning title triumph in 2016 and took in 500 total appearances for the Foxes, scoring 200 goals and earning 26 England caps.

With no plans to hang up his boots any time soon, Vardy has embraced a new challenge alongside wife Rebekah and their children. They are set to star in their own documentary series, which will lift the lid on a surprising Italian job.

Vardy will have plenty to smile about on camera as he has landed a top prize in Serie A. He starred across the month of November, with a memorable goal being recorded against Turin-based giants Juventus. He was nominated for a monthly gong alongside AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, Inter captain Lautaro Martinez, Napoli winger David Neres, Genoa's Leo Ostigard and Nicolo Zaniolo of Udinese.