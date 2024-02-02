Harry Kane & wife Katie Goodland encourage their kids to take up new hobby in Germany as Bayern Munich striker expects to lose language race with his family

Harry Kane & wife Katie Goodland encourage their kids to take up new hobby in Germany as Bayern Munich striker expects to lose language race with his familyChris BurtonGettyHarry KaneBayern MunichBundesligaHarry Kane believes his children will learn German before him, with the Bayern Munich star revealing how his family are settling in Bavaria.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEngland captain moved to Munich in 2023Made immediate impact on the fieldJoined in Germany by his young family