'I think it's possible' - Harry Kane admits he's targeting Robert Lewandowski's 'incredible' Bundesliga goal record after prolific first half of 2025-26 season for Bayern Munich
Kane in red-hot form for Bayern
Kane has started the season in sensational style for Vincent Kompany's side. The striker has 18 Bundesliga goals in just 14 appearances and five in six games in the Champions League. His goalscoring exploits mean he's already been tipped to beat Lewandowski's famous single-season Bundesliga record by former Bayern star Mario Basler. He told Absolut Fussball: “I think Harry Kane is a different kind of player. Lewandowski wasn't the type of player who worked so hard defensively. Harry Kane does that. Kane is sometimes deployed as a backup to Nicolas Jackson when he comes on as a substitute, and he also frequently operates in midfield, winning the ball and distributing it. I believe he has a chance to break the goalscoring record this season. For me, he is an exceptional striker and the player of the year.”
Kane confident of breaking Lewandowski record
Kane has now spoken about the record and admits it is on his mind. He told Sky Sport Germany: "I think it's possible, especially with the start I've had so far this year. There's still a long way to go. I need to be able to maintain this level for another four or five months. In football, the hardest thing is to be consistent over a long period. This record is an incredible record and it will be hard to beat, I know that. I always enjoy trying to have these ambitions."
Kane's come close before
Kane has come close to breaking Lewandowski's record previously in his first season Germany. He netted 36 goals in 32 games to top the goalscoring standings in Germany's top flight but fall just short of beating Lewandowski. The former Bayern striker, who is now with La Liga giants Barcelona, has spoken about his finally tally that year and revealed how it gives him a lot of pride, particularly as he missed several games due to injury. He said: "I thought to myself that I’ve scored 41 goals in 29 games that season. That’s the figure I had in mind. I had broken the record by playing 29 games. I want to be honest and say that I appreciate this record even more. I’m proud of it. 41 goals in 29 games. I saw it more in that context and not whether the record would be broken or not."
What's Kane favourite Bayern goal?
Kane also spoke about his favourite goal moment at Bayern and picked out a powerful header against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. He explained: "One goal I really loved was the first goal in the Champions League knockout stage against Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena. I think there was a huge hype surrounding that game, a big knockout match against our fiercest rivals in Germany at the time. The atmosphere was really loud at the start of the game, that kind of header, the adrenaline rush was through the roof, so yeah, that's definitely one of my favourites this year."
One last test for Bayern before winter break
Bayern and Kane have one final fixture to fulfil before the Bundesliga pauses for a winter break. The Bavarians face FC Heidenheim on Sunday in their last fixture of the calendar year and will be aiming to maintain their healthy nine-point lead at the top of the table. Bayern head into the match after being held to a 2-2 draw by Mainz last time out, and with Kane keen to finish off with a victory. He told the club's website: "We want to win on Sunday so we can be really satisfied when we head into the winter break."
