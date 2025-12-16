Getty/GOAL
'Exceptional' Harry Kane tipped to beat Robert Lewandowski's Bundesliga goalscoring record by Bayern Munich legend
Trophy curse lifted: Kane is a Bundesliga title winner
Kane moved to the Allianz Arena from Tottenham in 2023. He arrived in Germany as Spurs’ all-time leading scorer, having found the target on 280 occasions for the Premier League giants. He embraced a new challenge while looking to land elusive major silverware.
Said curse was lifted in 2024-25 when becoming a Bundesliga title winner. He has since gone on to savour Super Cup success. More domestic and continental honours are in Kane’s sights this season.
- Getty
Kane's record at Bayern: Goals and appearances
Bayern remain unbeaten at the top of the table, with 38 points collected so far. Kane’s exploits have helped them to open up a nine-point lead at the summit. The 32-year-old has been in dazzling form, taking his overall haul of goals for Bayern to 114 through 120 appearances.
He has hit three hat-tricks this term and is seemingly ready to claim another entry in the history books. Kane hit 36 goals during his first Bundesliga season, but is looking to go at least five better than that in 2025-26.
The Three Lions superstar is averaging 1.29 goals per game, which would take him to 43.71 over the course of 34 matchdays. That return would lift him above his predecessor in Bavaria, prolific Polish frontman Lewandowski.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Will Kane beat Lewandowski's Bundesliga goal record?
Bayern legend Mario Basler believes Kane can eclipse the achievements of his fellow No.9, telling Absolut Fussball: “I think Harry Kane is a different kind of player. Lewandowski wasn't the type of player who worked so hard defensively. Harry Kane does that.
“Kane is sometimes deployed as a backup to Nicolas Jackson when he comes on as a substitute, and he also frequently operates in midfield, winning the ball and distributing it. I believe he has a chance to break the goalscoring record this season. For me, he is an exceptional striker and the player of the year.”
Lewandowski recorded his 41 goals through just 29 games, having sat out matchdays 27 through 30 with an injury. He has previously said of his remarkable achievement, as he smashed a record held by legendary World Cup winner Gerd Muller: “I thought to myself that I’ve scored 41 goals in 29 games that season. That’s the figure I had in mind.
“I had broken the record by playing 29 games. I want to be honest and say that I appreciate this record even more. I’m proud of it. 41 goals in 29 games. I saw it more in that context and not whether the record would be broken or not.”
- Getty
Career first: Kane hits milestone before winter break
Kane crashed home a late penalty for Bayern in his last outing, to salvage a 2-2 draw at home to rock-bottom Mainz. That strike was his 50th at club level in the calendar year - with said milestone being reached for the first time in his career. Lewandowski was the last player to achieve that feat for Bayern when netting 58 goals in 2021.
Kane’s tally of 18 efforts in 14 games this season is a joint Bundesliga record, with his own return from 2023-24 being matched. Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is delighted to have the modern-day great on board.
He has said: “For a coach, it's incredible to have such an all-round professional who is obsessed with scoring and performing week in, week out, and who is never satisfied with anything less than goals. It's the whole package that makes him so valuable.”
Kane, who is also England’s all-time leading scorer with 78 international goals, will be back in action on Sunday when taking in a trip to Heidenheim - with that fixture carrying Bayern into the winter break and a well-deserved period of rest.
Advertisement