'Gary Neville & Ryan Reynolds need to watch out!' - Brian McFadden reveals Premier League title dream at Chorley as Boyzone & Westlife stars aim to eclipse Wrexham & Salford after investing in sixth-tier club Wrexham Salford City Showbiz Chorley League One League Two

Gary Neville and Ryan Reynolds have been told to “watch out” as Westlife and Boyzone stars dare to dream of Premier League title glory at Chorley.