Fast & Furious actor hints at Cristiano Ronaldo appearance but is picture real or AI?!

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the image itself, the idea of Ronaldo joining the Fast & Furious saga is far from fanciful. Vin Diesel has already fuelled speculation, previously revealing on Instagram that the filmmakers had “written a role” specifically for the Portuguese icon.

Vin Diesel said on Instagram of a possible Ronaldo appearance in the movie franchise: "Everyone asked, would he be in the Fast mythology… I gotta tell you he is a real one. We wrote a role for him… @cristiano."

The next chapter of the long-running franchise, widely believed to be titled Fast & Furious 11 or Fast Forever, is expected to serve as the final instalment of a saga that began in 2001. Tentatively scheduled for release in 2027, the film has already been surrounded by intrigue, with Diesel hinting at the possible return of Paul Walker’s character, Brian O’Conner, following the actor’s tragic death in 2013.

"I said, ‘Under three conditions.’ First, to bring the franchise back to LA. The second, to return to car culture and street racing. And third, to reunite Dom and Brian O’Conner," he added.

With the clock ticking on the franchise’s finale, the window for Ronaldo to make a cameo appearance is narrowing. Recent production delays mean the release date remains fluid, but time constraints could determine whether the 40-year-old can realistically be involved, especially with his ongoing football commitments.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!