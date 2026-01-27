Ex-Senegal star reveals 'can't leave like this' plea to Sadio Mane in AFCON final after squad walk-off

Recognising the forward was torn between loyalty to his coach and responsibility to the tournament, the retired striker offered counsel. While Mane sought support, the ex-Fenerbahce man insisted that staying on the pitch was the only viable option.

"I wanted to tell him that he had the answer inside him. But he just wanted to have support," Niang told the broadcaster. "I told him very quickly: 'You must not leave the pitch, we see everything that is happening, I can understand that there is anger, frustration but you have to finish this match, it is perhaps your last AFCON and you cannot go out like that. If we have to lose, we will lose, but not like that, we will lose like men'."

The intervention was not a solitary effort. El-Hadji Diouf and Claude Le Roy also approached the touchline to urge the players to reconsider. However, the conversation with the captain proved decisive.

