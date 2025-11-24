It's Estevao Willian vs Lamine Yamal! Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca backs Brazilian wonderkid to emulate Barcelona sensation but warns against comparisons ahead of Champions League showdown

Speaking to reporters ahead of the club's upcoming Champions League clash against Spanish champions Barcelona, Maresca said: "Estevao is already playing a high level, starting already with Brazil. For sure, he is very young, for sure, he can do many things better, but we are very happy with him. Now, for me, it's more or less the same thing I said about Pedri, it is nice for people who love football to watch players like Estevao, Lamine Yamal, Pedri - this is the beauty of football. We are happy Estevao is with us and for sure he is going to do well."

The Blues boss added: "He is going to be an important player for sure for this club, no doubt. The most important thing for Estevao is that he has to enjoy fully, he has to be happy, and not think about being better than this player or another player, but only think about himself and try to be a better than himself day by day, try to work hard, improve and for sure he is going to be a top player for this club."

