Enzo Maresca to Man City?! Chelsea boss high on club's list of potential Pep Guardiola replacements after Stamford Bridge rant

The Athletic reports on how City are busy drawing up contingency plans for 2026. There remains the threat of Guardiola, who is under contract until 2027, walking away at the end of the current campaign.

Sources have said that there is “a growing anticipation of this being Guardiola’s last season at City”, with “a firm decision likely be made closer to the campaign finishing”. The Blues are eager to ensure that they have a suitable heir to Guardiola’s throne lined up.

Maresca is said to have retained “admirers in the hierarchy” at the Etihad and “is expected to figure prominently if a vacancy arises”. He would not be the only candidate under consideration, but is registering on the recruitment radar.