Endrick scores stunning hat-trick for Lyon in 5-2 rout of Metz as Real Madrid loanee's sensational start to life in France continues

Endrick bid farewell to Madrid having failed to register a goal for Real since April 2025. That barren run has been broken in spectacular style. The talented teenager found the target on debut for Lyon in a Coupe de France clash with Lille - with a confident left-footed volley fired into the back of the net.

He then went on to star when making his Ligue 1 bow against Brest, with the South American being given license to roam as his dancing feet ran rings around opponents on the flanks. He can operate out wide or down the middle.

Lyon are bringing the best out of Endrick, with a match ball being passed his way following a convincing victory over Metz. The Brazilian forward opened the scoring in that contest inside 11 minutes, before adding his second of the game in first-half stoppage-time. A notable hat-trick was completed in the 87th minute when converting from the penalty spot.