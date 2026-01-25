Getty
Endrick scores stunning hat-trick for Lyon in 5-2 rout of Metz as Real Madrid loanee's sensational start to life in France continues
Reminder to Real: Endrick making his point
The 19-year-old made just four appearances for the Blancos before seeing a switch to Groupama Stadium sanctioned, with Xabi Alonso showing little faith in current ability and future potential.
A timely reminder has, however, been offered to his parent club of what Endrick is capable of. He will believe that a bright future in the Spanish capital can still be enjoyed, with Alonso being relieved of his coaching duties at Santiago Bernabeu.
Hat-trick hero: Dream start for Endrick in France
Endrick bid farewell to Madrid having failed to register a goal for Real since April 2025. That barren run has been broken in spectacular style. The talented teenager found the target on debut for Lyon in a Coupe de France clash with Lille - with a confident left-footed volley fired into the back of the net.
He then went on to star when making his Ligue 1 bow against Brest, with the South American being given license to roam as his dancing feet ran rings around opponents on the flanks. He can operate out wide or down the middle.
Lyon are bringing the best out of Endrick, with a match ball being passed his way following a convincing victory over Metz. The Brazilian forward opened the scoring in that contest inside 11 minutes, before adding his second of the game in first-half stoppage-time. A notable hat-trick was completed in the 87th minute when converting from the penalty spot.
Endrick gets his smile back
Endrick has said of settling quickly in new surroundings, with some of his love for the game being lost in Madrid: “I’m very happy to be back on the pitch and to have my smile back. It’s great, much better than I imagined. I can joke around with the whole team; I’ve gotten to know everyone well, I speak Spanish and English. I feel right at home, I’m very happy, I thank the staff, it’s really great, I thank everyone.”
He added on the reasons for choosing Lyon as his next port of call, with interest having been shown in his services from across Europe: “The style of play. I really like it. It reminds me of Palmeiras' style when I played as a false nine. I like to help the team both defensively and offensively. I have a lot of freedom.”
