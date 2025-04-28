End of an era or start of a glorious run? Arne Slot's biggest job starts now as Liverpool look to build on Premier League title procession

The Reds may have romped to a record-equalling 20th English championship, but there are doubts over their prospects of creating a dynasty

Jurgen Klopp was never in any doubt that the remaining members of the Liverpool side that ended the club's agonising wait for Premier League glory had another title in them - and he was right. Unfortunately for the German, it arrived the year after he stepped down as manager.

Klopp was nonetheless delighted to see his successor, Arne Slot, lead Liverpool to a record-equalling 20th English championship in the Dutchman's very first season at the helm.

And the Reds didn't just win the league, they absolutely ran away with it, opening up an unassailable 15-point lead over Arsenal with four rounds still remaining - which merely served to underline that sporting director Richard Hughes & Co. couldn't have picked a better replacement for Klopp.

However, despite the dominant nature of Liverpool's title triumph and the glorious success of their succession plan, many people are now wondering whether this is actually the end of an era of sustained success at Anfield rather than the dawn of a new dynasty...