‘I don’t like the way he is’ - Emi Martinez’s ‘arrogance’ called out by international rival despite Aston Villa’s World Cup-winning Argentine being a ‘phenomenal’ goalkeeper

He often stands accused of blurring lines when it comes to acceptable mind games, with his desire to cause a scene taking away from the undoubted ability that he possesses. Rochet is one of those who sees Martinez conjure up mixed emotions of respect and revulsion.

Rochet has told El Espectador Deportes when asked for his opinion on Martinez, who will be chasing down another World Cup crown alongside Lionel Messi and Co this summer: “Personally, I don't like it. I don't like the way he is. As a goalkeeper, he's truly phenomenal. A very good goalkeeper.

“I'm not entirely convinced by those attitudes. Everyone has their own personality; I don't like it, I'm more low-key. It worked for him, though, and that's fine if he's comfortable that way. I don’t like arrogance; I try to be like that as a person and also advise my colleagues to maintain that profile, which is ours as Uruguayans.”

