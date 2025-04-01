Emi Martinez sees divisive penalty antics defended by surprising source as Argentina’s World Cup-winning hero gets GOAT billing from Hugo Lloris
Emi Martinez has seen his penalty antics defended by a surprising source, with Hugo Lloris claiming to be a big fan of Argentina’s “best goalkeeper”.
- Martinez helped Albiceleste to global title
- France left frustrated in Qatar 2022 final
- Lloris has no issue with behaviour of rival