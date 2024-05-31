Edin Terzic: From fan in the Yellow Wall to leading Borussia Dortmund out for the Champions League final

The 41-year-old is BVB through and through, though he has endured his struggles over the past few seasons

It's May 27, 2023, and Edin Terzic is stood facing a steep wall of yellow humanity. The Borussia Dortmund manager's face says everything; he looks like his soul's been ripped out, and when the supporters behind the goal break into another round of chanting, he cannot help but break down in tears.

"If you win and stand top, or if you lose and stand at the bottom, we’ll still sing: Borussia, BVB!," they cry.

This scene played out on the final day of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season. Having kept pace with Bayern Munich all campaign, the Bavarians' shock defeat to RB Leipzig meant only mid-table Mainz stood in the way of Dortmund and their first league title in over a decade. But it all went very wrong.

Within 24 minutes they were 2-0 down, and although second-half strikes from Raphael Guerreiro and Niklas Sule would ultimately earn them a draw, Bayern would end up clinching the Bundesliga trophy on goal difference.

"You see how tough and hard the sport is that we chose to love. It is hard when you see only one goal is missing. There was no happy end for us and hurts a lot," Terzic said at full-time.

A little over 12 months later, Dortmund have a chance to bury these demons. Against all the odds, Terzic has guided his side to a Champions League final this season, with BVB set to do battle with kings of the competition, Real Madrid, at Wembley on Saturday.

It's the pinnacle of Terzic's managerial career to date, and when you consider the journey he's been on prior to this moment, it's difficult not to get a little misty eyed.