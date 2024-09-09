EA Sports FC 25 ratings: Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland & the best players in the game

The ratings for Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi are out now

It won't be long until EA Sports FC 25 hits our screens, with the new game set for a worldwide release on September 27, 2024.

EA Sports has been whetting appetites with a series of deep dives into the newest features and different game modes, but the most eagerly anticipated news each year is the player ratings.

Of the men's players, Kylian Mbappe, Rodri and Erling Haaland share the podium with a top rating of 91, with four players being given a 90 rating. Lionel Messi is a little off the top nowadays, but the Inter Miami star remains among the best in the game, while Cristiano Ronaldo is now deemed outside of the elite crop in the game.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the best players in the game according to their official EA Sports FC 25 ratings.