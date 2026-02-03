Donny van de Beek announces engagement to Dennis Bergkamp's daughter Estelle - prompting Man Utd wags to flood his Instagram comments

While Van de Beek struggled to make much of an impact at Manchester United, following his 2020 transfer to the Premier League, Estelle made plenty of friends in England and they have been quick to pass on best wishes.

A flurry of Red Devils WAGS from past and present have responded to news of the Van de Beek-Bergkamp engagement. The girlfriend of ex-United midfielder Scott McTominay, ‘Queen of Italy’ Cam Reading, posted from Naples: “Congratulations guys so, so happy for you.”

Harry Maguire’s wife Fern offered “congratulations”, while Luke Shaw’s partner Anouska Santos gushed: “Awww guys so, so happy for you xxxx.” Victor Lindelof’s wife Maja wrote: “Oh the biggest congratulations.”

International colleagues of Van de Beek also got involved, with Mikky - the girlfriend of Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong - chiming in with: “Awwwwww SO cute!!! Congratulations.”

Estelle’s sister, Yasmin, responded to the emotional update with three ‘crying with happiness’ emojis. Gunners great Dennis also delivered a public response on social media as he added two hearts.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!