Dele Alli Cindy KimberlyInstagram
Chris Burton

Dele Alli’s girlfriend Cindy Kimberly channels Hollywood superstar Jessica Alba in Como WAG role! Model offering full support to ex-Tottenham midfielder during career rebuild in Serie A

D. AlliComoSerie AShowbizTottenham

Dele Alli’s girlfriend Cindy Kimberly has been channelling Hollywood superstar Jessica Alba while embracing her WAG role at Serie A side Como.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Left Everton as a free agent
  • Accepted surprising offer from Italy
  • Ready to go again after red card on debut
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches