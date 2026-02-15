‘If he didn’t win, he’d cry!’ - Cristiano Ronaldo has always been a bad loser as ex-Man Utd & Portugal team-mate explains GOAT mindset

Ronaldo now has Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Champions League, European Championship and Nations League titles to his name, alongside five Golden Balls and countless entries in the history books.

He still has targets to hit, with one notable milestone now within reach. Nani has previously said: “He’ll reach 1,000 goals easily, I have no doubt. It’s a milestone that matters to him – something he’s had in mind for years.

“He wants to reach 1,000 documented goals, because other players like Pele or Romario claimed to hit those numbers, but not all of their goals were recorded. Cristiano could make a movie with all of his. He’ll get there – even if he has to go to the lowest professional league in the world to do it. But he won’t need to.”

Nani added on Ronaldo’s longevity, with it possible that he could play on for some years yet: “Nothing surprises me. Cristiano has always known exactly what he wanted – when you’re that clear about your priorities and you have the right support around you, everything becomes easier.

“That refusal to give up is what has made him one of the greatest players of all time. Even now at age 40, he still amazes people, but not me. I hope he maintains the same level he showed in qualifying and becomes an important player for Roberto Martinez at the World Cup – goals don’t disappear.”

Nani is among those to have suggested that the 2026 World Cup may not be Ronaldo’s final international tournament. He said: “I hope he does play at the Euros. That will depend on how he feels physically, whether injuries respect him, and whether he finds motivation to keep competing the way he has for more than 20 years. But if anybody can do something as extraordinary as playing the Euros at 43, it’s Cristiano.”