Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to play for Portugal beyond 2026 World Cup as Al-Nassr star's former Man Utd team-mate makes retirement prediction
Last World Cup but will Ronaldo grace another Euros?
Ronaldo, at 40 years of age, has conceded that he will be gracing FIFA’s flagship event for a sixth and final time when that competition heads to the United States, Canada and Mexico. He has, however, committed to a contract at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr that will take him through to 2027.
CR7 has set no definite date for his retirement, which suggests that he may have another deal left in him - potentially in the Middle East or back where it all began at Sporting CP. If he were to prolong his record-shattering career, then it could be that Euro 2028 is reached at international level.
Retirement call: Ronaldo not ready to hang up his boots
Quizzed by GOAL on whether Ronaldo will grace another tournament, ex-United colleague Brown - speaking in association with BetWright casino - said: “If he can bring something to the squad, why not pick him? Does that mean he has to play every game? Look at the last competition, everyone was saying he shouldn’t play but he did ok. He knows the press are going to give him stick anyway as soon as he doesn’t score or give an assist. At the same time, he is still there for his younger team-mates and wants them to do well.
“In his mind he won’t be finished yet and he can still contribute to the team. I don’t think he will retire from international football until he has retired completely. He’s still got the energy, that same belief, and can still do it. There are not many people that can say that at that level.”
GOAT stakes: Ronaldo will be desperate to match Messi
Ronaldo recently pointed out how he does not need a World Cup win on his CV in order to cement his legacy and end a long-running battle with eternal rival Lionel Messi for GOAT recognition. Brown is, however, convinced that the Portuguese superstar will be desperate to complete his medal collection.
The ex-England international said when asked how badly CR7 will want a global crown: “He will want to win one! You know that. This is probably his last chance, I would have thought. He has got a really good team. I would like him to win one. If you ask any footballer, as a kid, what the main trophy - I don’t mean just playing for a team - was that you want to win, you would have to go World Cup. That’s the biggest of the biggest, regardless of what anyone tries to tell you. I know it’s not your bread and butter but you want to get to that level where you’re like ‘I’ve won the World Cup’.
“Believe me Ronaldo doesn’t need to say that, so I get the point, but he really would want to win one. I think a lot of people wish he could win one as well. Is it going to happen? It’s going to be difficult. But that will be on the agenda, definitely.”
Final targets: Ronaldo chasing 1,000 goals & more trophies
Ronaldo is also in the process of chasing down 1,000 career goals. Given how his career has played out to this point, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that he reaches that milestone at the 2026 World Cup - potentially even in the final.
Asked if that scenario is written in the stars, Brown said: “It probably is! If you had told him that he is up to that number by the time that he is nearly retired, he would probably have said ‘not sure’. You think about how many years that would take, how many goals per season. It would be unbelievable. There is only one guy that can really do that now, and that’s him. Pele claimed it, but these will all be documented. One day you will be able to watch a three-hour film of him just scoring all his goals - because that’s how long it would take!
“The icing on the cake would be that. It’s going to be hard but they will be one of the favourites. That would be an absolute dream come true, that you have pretty much notched up every single competition that you can imagine when playing at the highest level.”
The World Cup draw will take place on December 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. Ronaldo and Co are set to discover their group stage opponents, with a path that leads to ultimate glory at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19, 2026 being mapped out.
