Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna & Weston McKennie generating 'a lot of hype' for USMNT as Antonee Robinson admits Copa America hosts will have to deal with 'added pressure'
Antonee Robinson admits Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie are generating 'a lot of hype' for the USMNT ahead of Copa America duty.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- American heading down World Cup path
- Tournament experience will be priceless
- Excitement building around talented squad