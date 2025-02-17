Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport
Chloe Kelly gets her Lionesses call up! New Arsenal signing drafted into England squad for Portugal & Spain Nations League clashes as two Gunners team-mates pull out with injury

Beth Mead and Lotte Wubben-Moy have withdrawn from the England squad, paving the way for Chloe Kelly to earn a Lionesses recall.

  • Kelly was initially left out of England squad
  • Mead & Wubben-Moy have now withdrawn
  • Paving way for their Arsenal team-mate to return
